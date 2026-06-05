South African investment in Dubai tops AED1 billion over five years

JOHANNESBURG, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- South African investment in Dubai exceeded AED1 billion (US$294 million) over the past five years, reflecting growing economic ties between the two markets, a senior Dubai Chambers official said.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai–South Africa Business Forum in Johannesburg, Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the investments spanned key sectors including information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals and food industries, among other promising economic sectors.

Al Shamsi said Dubai Chambers is working to help companies expand into global markets, particularly Africa, which offers significant opportunities for trade and investment growth.

The forum formed part of the 13th trade mission organised by Dubai Chambers to African markets since 2023 under its "New Horizons" initiative, which aims to support businesses in exploring new opportunities and building long-term partnerships.

A delegation of 24 Dubai-based companies from a range of sectors participated in the forum to explore investment and trade opportunities in South Africa and strengthen cooperation with local businesses.

Al Shamsi said Dubai Chambers' representative office in South Africa plays a key role in supporting companies entering the market and facilitating links with the local business community.

He expressed confidence that investment flows between Dubai and South Africa will continue to grow in the coming years, supported by efforts to attract high-value investments and deepen economic cooperation.