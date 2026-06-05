Japan proposes rebuilding ageing nuclear plants to meet power demand

TOKYO, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan needs to rebuild between two and five ageing nuclear reactors by the 2040s and as many as 11 to 14 by the 2050s to secure a stable power supply, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a policy proposal on Friday.
The proposal, outlined at a meeting on nuclear policy, reflects a shift towards greater reliance on atomic energy to help meet rising power demand and reduce costly fuel imports.
The moves also come as demand for electricity is expected to rise sharply, driven by data centres for AI.
Under the current energy plan, Japan aims to double the share of nuclear power in its electricity mix to around 20 percent by fiscal 2040, up from 9.4 percent in fiscal year 2024.