Japan proposes rebuilding ageing nuclear plants to meet power demand

TOKYO, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan needs to rebuild between two and ​five ageing nuclear reactors by the 2040s and as many ‌as 11 to 14 by the 2050s to secure a stable power supply, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a policy proposal on Friday.

The proposal, outlined ​at a meeting on nuclear policy, reflects a shift towards greater ​reliance on atomic energy to help meet rising power demand ⁠and reduce costly fuel imports.

The moves also come as demand for electricity is ​expected to rise sharply, ​driven by ⁠data centres for AI.

Under the current energy plan, Japan aims to double the share of nuclear power in its ​electricity mix to around 20 percent by fiscal 2040, up from 9.4 percent in fiscal year 2024.