Serbian Prime Minister receives FNC Speaker, affirms strength of UAE-Serbia relations

BELGRADE, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut has received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation during an official visit to Serbia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

Ghobash conveyed greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for continued prosperity for Serbia and its people.

Macut, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, particularly regional and international developments.

They highlighted the growing importance of economic and investment ties as a key pillar of the UAE-Serbia partnership, noting that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force in June 2025, marked a significant step towards deepening trade and investment cooperation.

The officials said the agreement provides opportunities to boost non-oil trade, increase two-way investment, support the private sector, facilitate the movement of goods and services and expand cooperation in sectors including renewable energy, food security, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, technology, digital transformation and food industries.

They also underscored the contribution of UAE investments to Serbia's economic development and infrastructure projects, while stressing the importance of encouraging greater private-sector participation in both markets.

Discussions also covered cooperation in energy, sustainability, green transition, food security and agricultural investment, as well as opportunities to benefit from UAE expertise in renewable energy and sustainable development.

The two sides highlighted the opportunities presented by Expo 2027 Belgrade to further strengthen economic, investment and technological cooperation, building on the UAE's experience in hosting Expo 2020 Dubai.

On regional and international issues, both sides stressed the importance of supporting stability and development in the Balkans and advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve crises and conflicts while safeguarding state sovereignty and promoting security and stability.

Ghobash said that the UAE’s approach to regional security is based on supporting stability and development, respecting state sovereignty and promoting political and diplomatic solutions to regional and international challenges. He added that security in the Gulf is closely linked to global energy markets, supply chains and international maritime routes.

The FNC Speaker pointed out that recent developments have revealed the scale of the threats facing the region as a result of the reckless Iranian policies, regional interventions, support for militias and armed groups, and the development of missile and drone programmes.

Ghobash stated that the UAE has recently been subjected to a series of serious Iranian attacks and threats targeting the country’s territory, civilian and vital facilities, and strategic infrastructure, including areas linked to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, in a dangerous escalation that reflects a clear disregard for regional security and safety.

He stressed that threats to international shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, posed risks not only to regional security but also to global energy markets, trade and supply chains.

Ghobash called for greater international cooperation to address shared challenges, including energy and food security, climate change and global economic pressures.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting stability and development, respecting state sovereignty and promoting peaceful solutions to regional and international challenges.

The meeting also explored prospects for cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, cybersecurity, smart cities and innovation, with both sides emphasising the importance of partnerships among governments, businesses, universities and research institutions to support innovation and knowledge transfer.

The two sides said UAE-Serbia relations had evolved into a multi-dimensional strategic partnership encompassing political, economic, investment and institutional cooperation, and expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties in the interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, FNC members and senior council officials.