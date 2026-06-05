FIFA launches new player performance rankings for 2026 World Cup

ZURICH, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has announced the launch of the FIFA Power Rankings, a pioneering system featuring a new data-led way to measure and showcase individual player performance throughout the tournament.

Built entirely on FIFA’s extensive unique match data and driven by the organisation’s Enhanced Football Intelligence algorithms, the system will provide objective insight into how players perform across key areas of the game.

Developed by football experts under the guidance of FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the system uses FIFA’s world-leading performance data to recognise the individual characteristics and contributions of players in a way that traditional statistics cannot.

“Performance will no longer be judged by opinion alone. With the new FIFA Power Rankings, every player will be measured through objective match data across attacking, creativity and defending, setting a new global standard for individual performance in football,” said Wenger.

In every match, each outfield player who meets the minutes played threshold will receive a score from zero to ten across three core performance areas: attacking, creativity and defending. Goalkeepers will be assessed in two categories: in possession and defending the goal.

Tournament classifications will go live after the first round of matches is complete – when all teams have played once – and from that point, it will update after every match. FIFA will publish standings featuring the top 100 players in each category that reflect both match-by-match and tournament-wide performance. Scores will be made available no later than four hours after the final whistle of each game.

The FIFA Power Rankings are designed to bring fans closer to the action and deepen the narrative around every match at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.