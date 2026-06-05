ETCC celebrates first nursing bachelor graduates from University of Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) celebrated the graduation of the first Bachelor’s cohort from the College of Nursing at the University of Fujairah, marking a milestone in efforts to develop Emirati talent for the healthcare sector.

The graduates are the first beneficiaries of a partnership between ETCC and the University of Fujairah aimed at aligning educational outcomes with labour market needs and expanding opportunities for Emiratis in healthcare professions, particularly nursing.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, who congratulated the graduates on their achievement. He emphasised that strengthening the nursing profession with qualified national talent represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s healthcare system and reflects the growing awareness among Emirati youth of the importance of contributing to priority sectors.

He said ETCC, through the Nafis programme, continues to support Emiratisation in the private sector by preparing Emiratis for careers in strategic sectors and enhancing their readiness for the labour market.

Al Mazrouei also praised the University of Fujairah for its role in preparing national talent and strengthening links between higher education and labour market requirements.

The National Healthcare Programme, one of the flagship initiatives under Nafis, is among the key national programmes designed to prepare Emirati citizens for careers in critical healthcare fields. The programme supports academic pathways in nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, emergency medicine, and other healthcare specialisations that address sector needs and contribute to the UAE’s national healthcare workforce.

To date, more than 3,500 Emirati men and women have benefited from scholarships under the programme, while the number of graduates has reached 562.

At the University of Fujairah, 134 students have benefited from the scholarship programme, including 20 graduates from the current cohort. Meanwhile, 114 students continue their studies across various healthcare disciplines.

Since its launch in September 2021, the Nafis Programme has contributed to a transformative shift in Emirati participation within the private sector. Today, more than 177,000 Emirati men and women are employed across over 32,000 private-sector establishments. In addition, the proportion of recent graduates choosing careers in the private sector has risen to approximately 58 percent.