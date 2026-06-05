Sustainable industry fundamental pillar in supporting UAE’s economic, climate ambitions: EMSTEEL Group CEO

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said World Environment Day highlights the collective effort needed to build a more sustainable and resilient economy, in line with the UAE's vision of placing sustainability and innovation at the centre of economic and social development.

"At EMSTEEL, we view sustainability as a key driver of innovation and competitiveness and an essential element in advancing the national industrial sector's capabilities to meet future demands," Al Remeithi said.

He said the company's operations are powered by approximately 89 percent clean electricity in steel business and 29 percent in cement business, reflecting EMSTEEL's ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and embedding sustainability across operations.

Al Remeithi said EMSTEEL has reduced its carbon emissions intensity by about 40 percent compared with the World Steel Association's global average and is working towards its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

EMSTEEL aims to reduce emissions by 40 percent in its steel business and 30 percent in its cement business by 2030 under its decarbonisation roadmap, Al Remeithi said.

He added, “The launch of our low-emission steel programme, TrueGreen™, and the achievement of ResponsibleSteel™ certification, making us the first company in the Middle East and North Africa to receive this global accreditation, highlight our commitment to advancing more sustainable products and adopting international best practices.”

Al Remeithi said the company is also investing in carbon capture projects, artificial intelligence, digital twin technologies and advanced industrial solutions, while developing products aimed at improving resource efficiency.

Among these is ES600, a steel product that can reduce steel consumption in certain projects by up to 24 percent, contributing to lower carbon emissions in construction, he said.

“As the UAE advances its economic diversification and climate ambitions, EMSTEEL remains committed to supporting these national priorities. We will continue to drive industrial innovation, accelerate decarbonisation, and deliver sustainable solutions that cement the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced industry and the green economy," he added.