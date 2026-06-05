Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED3.1 billion in May

SHARJAH, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth AED3.1 billion through 7,119 transactions in May, underscoring continued investor interest in the emirate's property market.

The total area traded in sales transactions reached around 9.5 million square feet, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed that ownership certificate transactions reached 2,902 transactions, representing 40.8 percent of the total. These were followed by ownership deed transactions with 2,776 transactions (39 percent), then mortgage transactions with 718 transactions (10.1 percent) valued at AED934.7 million.

Initial sales contracts accounted for 513 transactions (7.2 percent), while valuation transactions totalled 210, accounting for 2.9 percent of the overall transactions.

Sales transactions were recorded across 115 areas in the emirate, covering residential, commercial and industrial properties. These included 913 land transactions, 683 transactions involving subdivided units and 255 transactions involving developed land.

The highest real estate transaction recorded in Sharjah during May was in “Al Sajaa Industrial,” involving a land worth AED92 million. Meanwhile, “Al Mamzar” recorded the highest mortgage transaction involving land valued at AED80 million.

Overall, the emirate recorded 1,851 sales transactions during May.

Sharjah City accounted for 1,315 sales transactions, with Muwaileh Commercial leading activity at 328 transactions, followed by Al Khan with 218, Rodhat Al Sidr with 158 and Mezairah with 59.

In terms of trading value, “Muwaileh Commercial” ranked first with AED276.6 million, followed by “Al Sajaa Industrial” with AED190.1 million, “Al Menhaz” with AED150 million, and “Tilal” with AED145.3 million.

In the Central Region, 440 sales transactions were recorded, most of which were concentrated in “Al Belaida” with 133 transactions, while “Industrial Area 4” recorded the highest trading value at AED77.8 million.

In the Eastern Region (Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn), a total of 96 sales transactions were recorded. “Al Mudeifi” led both in transaction volume, with 29 deals, and trading value, at AED31.6 million.