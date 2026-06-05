Emirates Businesswomen Council, Opora Russia to boost women’s economic empowerment

ST. PETERSBURG, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Businesswomen Council and the "Opora Russia" organisation have signed a memorandum of cooperation during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in Russia.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in entrepreneurship, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and women's economic empowerment.

The signing was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Mohamed Ahmad Sultan Essa Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and Alexander Kalinin, President of the "Opora Russia" organisation.

Both sides affirmed that the memorandum represents an important step towards strengthening economic partnerships, expanding opportunities for cooperation in supporting women entrepreneurs, and exchanging expertise in line with sustainable development goals.