ALC extends application period for Kanz Al Jeel Award until July 31

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has extended the application period for the fifth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award until 31st July 2026.

Since its launch in 2021, Kanz Al Jeel has encouraged creativity across different generations and supported the cultural landscape, while honouring creative works in folk literature and Nabati poetry.

To apply, candidates should select the category that best fits their works and complete the nomination form available on the ALC website (https://alcawards.ae?award=kanz). Enquiries may also be directed via email to kanzaljeel@dctabudhabi.ae.

As an exception for the current edition, applications must be accompanied by digital copies (PDF) of the nominated works, along with a CV outlining the applicant’s academic and creative background, a passport copy, and a personal photograph.

Inspired by the thought and poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, the award sets the following general participation criteria: Nominees must have made a significant contribution to the local and Arab poetic movement; nominated works must offer a genuine addition to human culture and knowledge, characterised by originality, creativity, and innovation; and they must be written in Arabic, except the Translation and Studies & Research categories, which accept entries in other languages.

Candidates may submit only one work in one category per cycle, provided that the same work is not submitted to any other award in the same year.