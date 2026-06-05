UAE, US deepen investment in key sectors

WASHINGTON, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, visited Washington, D.C., where he and the accompanying delegation met with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and a number of members of the US Congress.

The meetings were held within the framework of strengthening UAE-US economic and technological cooperation and advancing the UAE-US AI Acceleration Partnership launched during the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Discussions focused on opportunities to further enhance cooperation and expand bilateral relations across a range of sectors.

Both sides reviewed progress achieved over the past year in UAE-US economic and technological cooperation, with the aim of continuing efforts to strengthen collaboration and accelerate strategic objectives across key sectors of mutual interest.

On the occasion, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, “The UAE-US economic relationship is built on a foundation of trust and mutual growth. We are exceeding commitments we made to the US one year ago,” said Al Mubarak. “Despite regional and macroeconomic challenges, this partnership continues to deliver across key sectors, supporting jobs and economic opportunities defined by long-term impact. Together, we are accelerating the technology and energy infrastructure necessary to deepen economic investment.”

The two sides highlighted the UAE’s commitment to invest US$1.4 trillion in the US economy over ten years across strategic sectors of mutual interest, including energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and advanced technology, while also advancing the UAE-US AI Acceleration Partnership.

They also reviewed progress made in economic and technological cooperation, which has exceeded first-year targets, reflecting the growing priority of the partnership and the UAE’s ability to translate strategic relationships into high-impact projects that support long-term economic growth.

Artificial intelligence remains a central pillar of the partnership. Leading UAE companies such as MGX and G42 have made strategic investments across the AI value chain, including advanced semiconductors, large-scale AI infrastructure, AI laboratories and advanced applications.

At the same time, the UAE and the US are working to expand this technology ecosystem globally through the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, the largest facility of its kind outside the United States, with a planned capacity of 5 gigawatts. The first phase, with a capacity of 500 megawatts, is expected to become operational before the end of this year.

In the energy sector, UAE companies including ADNOC, XRG and Masdar have established and expanded major partnerships in power generation and energy infrastructure across the United States.

In advanced manufacturing, Emirates Global Aluminium is progressing plans to build the first new aluminium smelter in the United States in nearly 50 years, located in Oklahoma, reflecting the growing global presence of UAE companies and their contribution to strategic industries and global value chains.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company and L’Imad Holding are also expanding their investment footprint in the United States through strategic investments across a number of key sectors, supporting long-term economic diversification objectives.