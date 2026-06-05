Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes more than 410,000 visitors during 2025–2026 season

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park concluded its 2025-2026 season after welcoming more than 410,000 visitors from over 80 nationalities, reinforcing its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading family and community destinations.

Throughout the season, the park delivered a diverse programme of cultural, educational, recreational and sustainability-focused initiatives, supporting community engagement, family connection and meaningful public participation.

The season reflected the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 and Year of Family 2026, with programmes designed to bring people together through experiences centred on culture, wellbeing, learning and environmental responsibility.

A key milestone was the park’s participation in a Guinness World Record achieved in collaboration with Tadweer Group for the largest bottle cap mosaic. The initiative brought together 356 participants to create a 25-square-metre artwork using 24,846 recycled plastic bottle caps, highlighting the importance of environmental awareness and sustainable practices.

Sustainability remained a central focus throughout the season. The park installed five atmospheric water generation machines, producing more than 76,182 litres of water. The initiative helped prevent the use of over 38,000 single-use plastic bottles and avoided 3.14 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Educational programmes also played a major role, with the park hosting more than 110 school visits, workshops and learning activities involving over 6,000 students. The programmes focused on nature, sustainability, culture and community awareness, reinforcing the park’s role as an outdoor learning destination.

The annual Park Market returned for its fifth edition, featuring 172 vendors, including 65 Emirati vendors. The market provided opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses while offering visitors family activities, live performances, wellness sessions and community events.

More than 620 free family and community activities were delivered through the Park Market programme. The park also continued supporting Emirati SMEs through platforms such as The COVE, The Rage and Miami Vibes.

Among the season’s cultural highlights, Festival in the Park, organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, attracted more than 21,800 attendees. Cinema in the Park featured 99 outdoor screenings, including 25 screenings presented with Image Nation.

During Ramadan, the park hosted Ramadan Nights at the Park, featuring an Iftar experience at the Ramadan Garden curated in collaboration with Emirati chef Mariam Al Mansoori. Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha celebrations welcomed more than 12,000 visitors through activities inspired by Emirati traditions and family values.

The season also included wellness sessions at the Evening Garden and the park’s daily Sunset Falcon Shows, which presented Emirati heritage and Arab traditions through 239 shows and visitor interactions.

Community engagement was further strengthened through events including The COVE, The Rage, Miami Vibes, the Korea Festival organised by the Korean Cultural Center and the Tolerance Festival, during which a Ghaf tree was planted at the Tolerance Garden to mark the park’s 10th anniversary.

The season concluded with the Proud of UAE community walk, which attracted more than 318 participants, while the National Parade Walk, organised with Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, welcomed more than 300 attendees. The Proud of UAE initiatives collectively engaged more than 500 participants in partnership with Salayel Hospitality and Wasael Property Management.

Building on the season’s success, Umm Al Emarat Park will continue welcoming visitors throughout the summer with its family-focused Entry & Entertainment offer. Running until the end of August, the package follows a buy three, get one complimentary model and applies to park entry and selected Animal Barn activities, including feeding sessions, animal encounters, pony and camel rides, and educational experiences with animal keepers.