Franchising key driver of economic growth: Chairman of Emirates Franchise Association

ABU DHABI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association, affirmed that the franchising sector is one of the most vital contributors to the global economy, comprising more than two million businesses worldwide and supporting over 19 million jobs, reflecting its significant role in driving economic growth and enabling entrepreneurs to expand locally and internationally.

He highlighted the sector’s strong momentum in the UAE, with a growing number of international brands choosing the country as a strategic hub for regional and global expansion, supported by a dynamic and investor-friendly business environment, advanced infrastructure, and a diversified economy spanning key sectors such as industry, tourism, education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.

He noted that the Emirates Franchise Association continues to support the growth of the franchising sector as a strategic enabler of national economic competitiveness, helping empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), unlock high-value investment opportunities, promote franchising culture, and strengthen international partnerships.

Al Marzooqi added that the Association is committed to reinforcing the UAE’s presence on the global franchising stage through knowledge exchange, the adoption of international best practices, and supporting the international expansion of UAE-based businesses through modern franchise models.

He also highlighted the Association’s continued efforts to build strategic global partnerships as a member of the World Franchise Council since 2017.

The UAE’s franchising sector continues to benefit from the country’s advanced investment ecosystem, which has reinforced its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for investment and entrepreneurship. In 2024, the UAE ranked first globally for developing its entrepreneurship ecosystem, reaffirming its position as one of the world’s most supportive economies for entrepreneurship and a preferred destination for establishing businesses and commercial ventures.

This achievement reflects the UAE’s sustained efforts to diversify its economy, particularly across non-oil sectors, alongside integrated policies that have created a highly enabling environment for entrepreneurship, accelerated the growth of SMEs and start-ups, and strengthened sectors such as franchising as key contributors to economic development.

The Emirates Franchise Association, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, represented the UAE at the World Franchise Council meetings held in Beijing. The annual gathering brought together representatives from 47 countries, alongside leading business figures and investors from the global franchising sector.

On the sidelines of the event, the Association participated in the China Chain Store & Franchise Association Conference and visited the China Franchise Expo, one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the sector, featuring thousands of brands across more than 70 economic sectors.

The Association also facilitated the participation of 10 UAE companies in the event, supporting their expansion efforts by connecting them with global partnership opportunities, strengthening the presence of Emirati brands in international franchise markets, and enabling them to benefit from global best practices in franchise development.