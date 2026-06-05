ADX, listed companies to particpate in HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London

ABU DHABI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group will lead a delegation of 23 prominent listed companies to the fifth HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London from 8th to 11th June to highlight the resilience, deep liquidity, and robust growth prospects of Abu Dhabi’s capital market to global investors, business leaders, and policymakers.

Headed by Chairman Ghannam Al Mazrouei and Group CEO Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, the visit follows a period of recent global market volatility, during which ADX demonstrated notable resilience and recovered quickly relative to regional peers.

The market’s performance reflected the strength of its underlying infrastructure and prior market structure enhancements, which helped sustain liquidity. This performance highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s capital market and its attractiveness to long-term international investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said, “Global investors can confidently look to Abu Dhabi as a market that continues to preserve and grow value across shifting economic cycles. ADX’s recovery during recent volatility demonstrated the strength of our infrastructure, liquidity, and market structure.

"As we head to London alongside 23 leading ADX-listed companies, we are connecting international capital with long-term structural growth, supported by strong corporate performance. In Q1 2026, ADX-listed companies reported AED48 billion, approximately US$13.1 billion, in profits, up 17% year-on-year, while AED66.2 billion in dividends have been announced to date this year, reinforcing the market’s depth, resilience, and shareholder value.”

This operational resilience is underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s strong economic fundamentals, including one of the highest sovereign credit ratings globally, and by the strong non-oil GDP growth of 7.6% year on year in Q3 2025, according to the latest figures from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD). At ADX, this resilience is reflected in the performance of its markets during the first four months of 2026.

As of the end of April 2026, ADX’s market capitalization stood at AED2.83 trillion, approximately US$771 billion, while average daily trading value reached AED1.4 billion, approximately US$381 million, representing an 8.2% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2025.

During the same four-month period, institutional investors recorded AED182 billion, approximately US$ 49.6 billion, in buy and sell trading value, accounting for 77% of the exchange’s total trading value. They also conducted 30,000 buy and sell trades on ADX, representing a 19% year-on-year increase.

Foreign investors accounted for 47.3% of total trading value during the first four months of 2026, amounting to AED111 billion, or approximately US$30.4 billion. This builds on last year’s momentum, when foreign investment rose by nearly 14% year-on-year and institutional trading increased by 10%.

Since the beginning of 2026, ADX-listed companies have announced cash dividends totaling AED66.2 billion, or approximately US$18 billion, while continuing to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns, and sustained business growth.

For this London Roadshow, ADX will bring along a delegation featuring 23 ADX-listed companies representing key growth sectors across Abu Dhabi’s thriving diversified economy. This includes: Energy & Infrastructure: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Borouge, Dana Gas, Fertiglobe, NMDC Energy, and NMDC Group; Financial Services & Conglomerates: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, 2PointZero, and Waha Capital; Real Estate & Logistics: Aldar Properties, AD Ports Group, Agility Global, and Modon Holding; Healthcare & Consumer Goods: Burjeel Holdings, PureHealth; SpaceTech & AI: Presight, Space42; Telecommunications: e&.