Asian shares decline as MSCI index falls 1.3%

CAPITALS, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Asian equities fell on Friday, alongside declines in US stock index futures.

The regional MSCI Asia equity index dropped 1.3 percent, led by losses in the Republic of Korea’s market, which had been the world’s best-performing market this year.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1 percent, putting the index on course for a third consecutive day of losses as investors continued to rotate away from technology and semiconductor stocks.

South Korea’s KOSPI index declined 5.1 percent to 8,199.44 points after nearly doubling over the past year, driven by gains in major technology companies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 percent to 66,573.85 points, with technology stocks leading the decline. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2 percent to 24,948.96 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to close at 4,045.45 points.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7 percent to 8,623.50 points, while Taiwan’s TAIEX Index declined 1.3 percent. India’s Sensex Index, however, edged up 0.1 percent.