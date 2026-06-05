Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre achieves LEED Platinum Certification

ABU DHABI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has achieved LEED Platinum certified under the v4.1 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) rating system, the highest level of recognition within the globally renowned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme.

The certification marks a significant milestone in ADPHC’s sustainbility journey, demonstrating how environmental responsibility and public health leadership can operate in alignment to create energy efficient and healthier spaces for its employees and visitors.

By embedding sustainability into its day-to-day operations, ADPHC is setting a benchmark for institutional excellence across the region.

The rigorous certification process included a comprehensive energy audit to evaluate building performance and identify optimisation opportunities. Strategic upgrades were implemented across HVAC systems, lighting efficiency, and waste management practices, alongside the adoption of certified sustainable products, green cleaning protocols, and enhanced indoor air quality measures.

These efforts delivered measurable results, with energy use per person reduced by 36%, water consumption decreased by 42%, and recycling rates reaching 44%, collectively securing LEED Plantinum status.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said, "We are proud to have achieved the LEED Platinum certification, the highest level of recognition under the globally recognised programme. This achievement reflects our commitment to protecting both environmental and human health. Environmental factors directly influence community wellbeing, and we recognise our responsibility to lead by example. By embedding environmental sustainability within our operations, we are contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions and Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

ADPHC continues to advance its sustainability agenda, marked by the launch of its first Sustainability Report in 2023, which outlined measurable progress in carbon reduction, waste minimisation, and institutional resource efficiency.