Abu Dhabi Cycling Club adopts strategic plans to expand sport, strengthen community engagement

ABU DHABI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has announced the adoption of comprehensive strategic plans aimed at promoting cycling among community members and expanding the base of participants across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative will be implemented through the organisation of community rides throughout the season in various areas of the emirate, while leveraging the advanced cycling infrastructure available in Abu Dhabi.

The club explained that the past period witnessed the organisation of several community rides that attracted broad participation from both citizens and residents. To support the success of the initiative and encourage greater participation, the club provided bicycles and safety equipment free of charge.

In a statement issued today, the club said that the initiative is being implemented in partnership with government and private-sector entities in Abu Dhabi, helping to broaden its reach and further promote cycling. The initiative also benefits from the capital’s dedicated cycling tracks, which facilitate the organisation of community events and activities.

Al Nukhaira Al Khaili, Chief Executive Officer of the club, affirmed that the initiative aligns with the club’s vision of expanding the cycling community in Abu Dhabi and identifying promising talents.

He added that the club is committed to providing a safe and motivating sporting environment for all members of the community by offering bicycles and safety equipment free of charge. This approach helps foster a culture of physical activity and encourages the adoption of healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Al Khaili also praised the ongoing cooperation with government and private-sector entities in Abu Dhabi, describing it as a key pillar in the success of community initiatives, the expansion of their reach, and engagement with diverse segments of society. He noted that all club members actively participate in these events in support of the community.