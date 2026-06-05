Emirates Environmental Group honours sustainability leaders at 29th Emirates Recycling Awards

DUBAI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Authority, member of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah Government and Honorary Member of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), the organisation celebrated the 29th cycle of the Emirates Recycling Awards in conjunction with World Environment Day 2026.

Held under the global theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” the ceremony brought together government entities, corporate leaders, academic institutions, diplomatic representatives, media organisations and members of the community, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi joined Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, in presenting awards and certificates to winners and participants across all categories, reflecting continued support for environmental initiatives and sustainable practices.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Al Mar’ashi highlighted the urgency of climate action, saying, “The Emirates Recycling Awards stand as a reminder that sustainability is not an option — it is a shared obligation. Through collective effort, we can drive meaningful change and build a more resilient and sustainable future.”

She also noted the significance of the UAE’s Year of Family 2026, stressing that sustainability begins at home and is built on shared values, responsibility and collective action.

The Emirates Recycling Awards remain one of EEG’s flagship initiatives, recognising contributions to waste diversion, resource conservation and circular economy practices through eight recycling campaigns.

As of 2025, EEG’s recycling programmes helped reduce 6,007 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, conserve 46,387 billion BTU of energy, preserve 11,215 cubic metres of landfill space, save 28,569 trees and conserve 16,752 gallons of gasoline. Participants also planted 2,266 trees.

Collection totals included 38,596kg of aluminium cans, 1.31 million kg of paper, 128,458kg of plastic, 211,926kg of glass bottles, 22,529kg of electronic waste, 20,838kg of scrap metal, 4,159 mobile phones and 3,081 printer toner cartridges.

Among the winners, Higher College of Technology Fujairah – Faseel Campus won the academic category for aluminium cans collection, while Delhi Private School, Sharjah secured the academic paper collection award. Our Own High School, Dubai won awards for plastic and mobile phone collection, while Sheikha Hissa Bint Saqr Private School won the academic glass bottle collection category.

Ali Darwish Mubarak Salim Alzaabi was recognised in multiple individual categories, including paper, plastic, glass bottle and scrap metal collection.

Corporate winners included Emirates Flight Catering, Design Infinity LLC, Wasl Properties LLC, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Public Prosecution, Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments and Citibank.

Dr. Al Mar’ashi thanked the event’s sponsors and partners for their support, particularly amid ongoing global and regional challenges.

McDonald’s UAE participated as Silver Sponsor, while SEE Institute hosted the event. In-kind sponsors included Ariston, Brother International, Dabur and ITL Cosmos.

Concluding the event, Dr. Al Mar’ashi called on all sectors of society to continue embedding sustainability into daily life.

“Let us be guided by nature, act with urgency for the climate, and work collectively towards securing a sustainable future. Every effort matters, and together, we have the power to create lasting impact,” she said.

The 29th cycle of the Emirates Recycling Awards reaffirmed EEG’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its role in mobilising communities towards a more sustainable and circular future.