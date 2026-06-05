MOCCAE launches nationwide activities to promote sustainable community behaviour, eco‑friendly lifestyle

DUBAI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the UAE’s vision for environmental stewardship and strengthening community partnerships, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) launched a series of strategic initiatives coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5th.

Coinciding with the Year of Family these initiatives reaffirm environmental protection as a national responsibility rooted in the family. The initiatives aim to engage all segments of society in sustainable living, translating environmental awareness into daily actions that preserve biodiversity and natural resources for the future.

These activities align with this year’s World Environment Day theme, ‘Act Now for Climate,’ which promotes nature-based solutions as key to securing our future. To support this, the Ministry will introduce a series of campaigns designed to enhance public understanding of environmental challenges and the necessity of a unified response. These campaigns serve as a national call to action, empowering individuals to contribute to climate solutions, whether by protecting biodiversity, restoring mangroves, greening urban areas, or ensuring food security, thereby strengthening ecosystem resilience and supporting the UAE’s strategic climate objectives.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, inspired by the enduring legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, places the protection of the environment at the heart of our development plans and national progress. We believe that our natural environment is our greatest wealth and the foundation of our future.

“Therefore, building climate and environmental resilience must begin with society itself. It starts with raising awareness among individuals and institutions and embedding sustainable practices into everyday life. We believe that real climate action starts with people. By turning community awareness into active participation, we are building sustainable, resilient communities. Together, we are empowering individuals to adapt to change and play an active role in protecting our planet.”

The Ministry’s efforts for World Environment Day were organised under three main activities, which included: the release of marine turtles, mangrove planting, and an initiative to raise awareness among senior Emiratis about the importance of food safety. These initiatives have been implemented in collaboration with various national entities and with the participation of community members, reinforcing the spirit of collective environmental action.

Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “A sustainable future begins within the family, which is the first environment in which values of resource conservation and responsibility towards our planet are instilled. We work to engage all segments of society, including senior Emiratis, in our initiatives. We believe that sustainability is a way of life that must be embraced by the whole community as meaningful environmental progress is driven by the small choices and daily habits adopted by families.”

She added, “Over the past three years, the Ministry has successfully generated widespread community momentum, engaging more than 8,000 volunteers and 5,000 students who supported our on-ground environmental efforts. This active participation coincided with massive achievements driven by our annual awareness initiatives, which resulted in the planting of over 459,000 trees, as well as the distribution of 600,000 seedlings and 6.5 million seeds to residents and institutions. Additionally, we attracted more than 40,000 visitors to the first two editions of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain, providing them with insights from agricultural and food security innovations. The visitors also had the opportunity to attend workshops within the event’s community and university corners. It is worth mentioning that we have also successfully trained over 4,500 students in climate leadership. This positive engagement, combined with our ongoing awareness efforts, has driven the UAE’s environmental awareness index to 89% and the environmental behaviour index to 85% in the latest results. These figures underscore the community’s central role in bringing about real transformation”.

Alketbi concluded, “We remain committed to strengthening our initiatives that promote environmental awareness and education across all segments of society. We recognise that public awareness and engagement are fundamental to the success of our efforts and serve as a key driver of the UAE’s development journey towards comprehensive sustainability and a prosperous future for generations to come. We invite the public to follow the Ministry’s social media channels, participate in our environmental events and workshops, and become active contributors to the UAE’s sustainability journey.”

As part of these initiatives, the Ministry organised a marine turtle release event at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA). The event, which was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of DECCA, highlighted the UAE’s collective national efforts to protect biodiversity and nature.

The annual release of marine turtles to their natural habitats is a key environmental initiative for the Ministry. Given that marine turtles are among the world’s most endangered species, protecting them is very significant to preserving marine ecological balance. Securing safe habitats for these species is a collective responsibility that requires active collaboration between government institutions and the community.

The event turned into a highly successful community gathering, marked by an outstanding turnout of families and children. It offered a dynamic educational platform, teaching younger generations about environmental stewardship. The broad participation raised awareness about the challenges facing marine ecosystems, educating both parents and children on their individual responsibility to protect marine life.

As part of its efforts to enhance community awareness, the Ministry organised a specialised educational workshop titled ‘Food Safety System’ on Thursday, for senior Emiratis. The event took place at Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, and was held in partnership with the Community Development Authority in Dubai. The event was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The workshop highlighted the strategic importance of engaging all segments of society to enhance food security, advance sustainability, and build a strong foundation for environmental and public health.

The session was conducted by Muna Saeed Al Mazrouei, Food Safety Policies Specialist at MOCCAE, who provided a comprehensive overview of the UAE’s leadership in food safety systems, highlighting the strong connection between food safety, public health and resource sustainability. The hands-on workshop covered key scientific topics, guiding participants on best practices for maintaining food safety at home and promoting sustainable consumption habits.

The event fostered strong engagement through interactive training and open discussions, significantly enhancing participants’ knowledge. The session concluded with the distribution of fruit tree seedlings, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to empowering senior Emiratis and supporting their active role in promoting community-wide environmental awareness.

The Ministry also organised a major mangrove planting initiative at Khor Kalba in Sharjah, reinforcing its commitment to ecosystem and biodiversity preservation. Organised in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, the event was attended by Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, alongside dedicated volunteers and members of the community.

Mangrove restoration is a cornerstone of the UAE’s climate strategy. As highly effective nature-based solutions, mangroves boast a remarkable ability to capture carbon emissions, while serving as natural nurseries for marine life and the first line of defence for our coastlines. This planting initiative directly supports the UAE’s national target to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, strengthening our ecosystems against the impacts of climate change.

These efforts carry global significance, directly aligning with the UAE’s commitments under the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC). Launched in partnership with Indonesia and supported by 47 countries, this alliance represents a major global step in championing nature-based solutions for climate change mitigation.

The early morning activity provided a practical platform for community engagement, translating the core message of World Environment Day into concrete action. By planting seedlings in their native habitat, participants exemplified how the collaborative spirit of institutions and individuals can help ecological restoration. This effort reinforced the understanding that environmental protection is a shared, long-term responsibility essential to safeguarding our future.

Moving forward, MOCCAE remains steadfast in its efforts to foster a strong culture of environmental awareness. The Ministry will continue to launch initiatives that bring people together for climate action and invite members of the community to follow its official social media channels to stay updated on upcoming activities and learn how to get involved.