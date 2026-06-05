Khaldoon Al Mubarak: City Football Group value exceeds $8 billion, Midlock Square unprecedented project

MANCHESTER, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City Football Club, said the long-term investment strategy led by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, since acquiring the club in 2008 has increased the value of City Football Group from around US$120 million to more than US$8 billion today.

Speaking to Manchester City’s official channel, Al Mubarak said the Group’s investment approach is based on continuously building value, strengthening assets, achieving sustainable growth, and investing in the communities where it operates, generating long-term revenues and returns.

Commenting on the Pep Guardiola Stand project, he said it represents an important investment for both the club and Sheikh Mansour in the Manchester community. He noted that this investment strategy has remained consistent since 2008, with the Group continuing each year to explore opportunities that support business growth, strengthen financial resources and benefit the local community.

He added that the project forms part of a series of major investments undertaken by the Group, including the investment in Co-op Live Arena, which he described as a tremendous success, noting that the current phase marks another significant step in the club’s development and growth journey.

Regarding Medlock Square, Al Mubarak said it represents a fully integrated development model unlike anything else in the United Kingdom and perhaps even across Europe in terms of scale and comprehensiveness. He noted that the project combines economic returns with genuine added value for Manchester and its community.

On infrastructure spending, Al Mubarak stressed that the Group views such expenditure as investment rather than cost. He explained that investment is intended to generate future revenues and returns, even if it may temporarily affect profit and loss figures in certain years.

He said the Group has maintained a continuous investment strategy over the past 18 years, reinvesting in the club and its assets to increase value, grow revenues, achieve sustainable profitability and create long-term economic and social benefits for the community.

Al Mubarak highlighted Sheikh Mansour’s investment philosophy, noting that it is based on long-term growth through reinvesting profits and revenues into the organisation to strengthen development and increase market value over time.

He explained that when the club was acquired in 2008, its value was estimated at between US$100 million and US$120 million. It subsequently grew to US$1 billion, then US$2 billion and US$3 billion, at which point new investors joined. The Group continued to expand, reaching valuations of US$5 billion, US$6 billion and US$7 billion, before surpassing US$8 billion today.

He noted that new investments from shareholders who share this long-term vision have further accelerated growth. Sheikh Mansour made a pivotal decision to retain and reinvest those funds within the organisation, enabling continued development and a sustained increase in the Group’s market value.

Al Mubarak said this growth clearly reflects the principle of long-term value creation, adding that if the Group were offered for sale today, its estimated value would be no less than US$10 billion.

He firmly ruled out any intention to sell, stressing that the focus remains on continued growth and expansion, based on the belief that the Group’s value will continue to rise. He described Manchester City and City Football Group as unique sporting assets that combine football and entertainment within one of the world’s most resilient and attractive industries.

Turning to New York City FC, Al Mubarak said the development of a dedicated new stadium represents an important milestone for the Group and demonstrates the successful expansion of the Manchester model on a global scale.

He noted that the new stadium will open next season and said economic and commercial indicators already point to strong success, reflected in significant interest from sponsors and partners. He added that the value of New York City FC has increased from an initial investment of US$100 million to more than US$1.5 billion today.

Regarding the performance of City Football Group clubs, Al Mubarak said the Group remains on track with its strategic plans. He acknowledged that football is driven by passion and emotion, and therefore results can vary from season to season across a global network of clubs.

On matters relating to the Premier League, Al Mubarak said he could not comment before a final ruling is issued, adding that he would speak in greater detail once an official decision has been announced.