Strong performances on opening day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 4 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 4 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in its third edition got underway today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with strong performances and closely contested matches in the Youth, Adults, and Masters divisions.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished the opening day at the top of the standings, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and M.O.D UAE in third.

The opening day featured a high level of competition, with many matches decided by fine margins as athletes demonstrated strong technical ability, tactical awareness, and effective match management throughout their contests.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director-General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; Muna Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Operational Affairs at Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi‏, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Federation; and Khalid Al Rashidi, Chairman of Mubadala Foundation Steering Committee, alongside representatives of partner organisations, clubs, and academies.

Muna Al Dhaheri said, “What we see at this championship goes beyond competition for medals. It reflects the success of a sporting model built on strong planning, organisation, and sustained participation. The continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership has created an environment that enables sports federations and clubs to achieve their goals and contribute to community development.

“The strong family attendance, high technical standards displayed by the athletes, and smooth organisation of the event highlight the progress jiu-jitsu has achieved in the UAE. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has built a championship that enjoys the trust of clubs, athletes, and families, while helping make sport an important part of community life.”

Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi added, “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship gives clubs and athletes valuable opportunities to measure their progress throughout the season. As the competition advances, maintaining strong performances and consistent results becomes increasingly important and reflects the quality of preparation taking place within clubs.”

“The participation of more than 2,500 athletes in this round highlights the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the championship’s role as one of the country’s leading platforms for talent development. The ability of clubs to remain competitive across different age categories reflects the strength of their development programmes and long-term investment in athletes. The continued family presence also demonstrates how jiu-jitsu has become an important part of community life across the UAE.”

Shamma Al Kalbani, an international athlete representing ADMA Academy, who won gold in the Adult Brown Belt 62 kg division, said: “I am very happy to win gold in a championship that features such a high level of competition. I had several challenging matches and stayed committed to the plan I developed with my coaches.

“This achievement is the result of many hours of training and preparation, as well as the support I receive from my family and ADMA Academy. I look forward to continuing my hard work and achieving even better results in the future.”

Round 4 continues tomorrow, Saturday, with competitions in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories, before concluding on Sunday with contests in the Under-12 and Kids divisions. Strong competition and family attendance are expected to continue throughout the weekend, alongside the Supporting Family Award initiative launched by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation as part of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, recognising the important role families play in supporting athletes throughout their sporting journey.