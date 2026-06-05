Dubai Humanitarian airlifts critical medical supplies with WHO to support efforts to combat Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo

DUBAI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has airlifted 20 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) prepositioned stocks to support efforts to combat the outbreak of a new Ebola virus strain in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), via Uganda.

The shipment departed from Al Maktoum International - Dubai World Central (DWC) and is expected to support hundreds of patients over a four-week period, while also assisting approximately 280 healthcare facilities.

The cargo includes multipurpose tents, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, thermometers, and other essential medical supplies required to strengthen efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak and support frontline healthcare workers in affected areas.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “As Ebola cases continue to spread, Dubai Humanitarian is supporting its members and the international humanitarian community in responding swiftly to this crisis by facilitating the transport of life-saving aid. We stand ready to continue this air bridge in collaboration with our members, with support from Dubai Humanitarian’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund and Dubai Royal Air Wing."

Saba added, “At a time when the humanitarian community is facing increasing pressure due to disruptions in global supply chains and growing funding challenges, we continue to coordinate closely with our humanitarian community and our partner, the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), to help ensure a sustainable response. Our priority is to ensure that essential medicines and relief supplies continue to reach the communities that need them most, while supporting health systems already under immense strain.”

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said, “We are grateful to Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for their continued partnership in supporting health emergency response efforts around the world. At a time when the world is on heightened alert following the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, rapid action and international solidarity are essential.”

Dr. Balkhy added, “This airlift demonstrates how strategic partnerships can deliver critical support where it is needed most. The supplies will help frontline health workers detect, contain and respond to Ebola cases quickly, while protecting themselves as they care for affected communities.”

Dubai Humanitarian previously served as a global logistics platform supporting UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations in the rapid delivery of medical supplies and relief aid to countries most affected by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.