Hero Dubai Desert Classic retains international sustainability certification for fourth consecutive year

DUBAI, 5th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has successfully retained its GEO Certified sustainability accreditation for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming the tournament’s leadership in adopting environmentally sustainable practices and promoting social responsibility within sport.

The certification is among the highest global recognitions awarded to sustainable events in professional golf, making the Hero Dubai Desert Classic the first tournament in the Middle East to achieve and maintain this accreditation across four consecutive editions. It is also the first event within the Rolex Series of the DP World Tour to accomplish this milestone.

The announcement coincided with World Environment Day, observed annually on 5th June, which aims to strengthen collective efforts to address environmental challenges through practical and sustainable solutions.

The GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf awards the certification following an independent assessment covering all aspects of tournament delivery, including event management, community engagement, and long-term sustainable impact, while also identifying opportunities for future development and improvement.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said, “Retaining this sustainability certification for a fourth consecutive year is a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of everyone involved in delivering the tournament.

“Sustainability has become an integral part of our planning and decision-making process. We remain focused on developing initiatives that reduce environmental impact, create positive social outcomes, and leave a lasting legacy for the tournament. We would also like to thank our partners, suppliers, and fans for their continued support in helping us achieve this milestone.”