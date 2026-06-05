Hazza bin Zayed attends reception for Al Shamsi wedding

AL AIN, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a wedding reception hosted by the family of the late Mubarak Khalifa Abdullah Al Shamsi for the marriage of their son, Mohammed, to the daughter of Hamad Mubarak Ragash Al Shamsi, at Majlis Shiab Al Ashkhar in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was also attended by several officials, family members and well-wishers.