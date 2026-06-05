Guterres honours UN peacekeepers, commends their sacrifices

NEW YORK, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, affirmed that peacekeeping operations remain among the most effective tools adopted by the international community in addressing conflicts, praising the men and women who continue to perform their duties in extremely dangerous environments to protect civilians and support stability and peace.

This came during the Secretary-General's remarks to the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, UN Woman Police Officer of the Year Award & Dag Hammarskjöld Medal ceremonies at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

He noted the recent commemoration of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, pointing out that the UN blue helmet has become a symbol of hope for communities facing the most difficult circumstances.

He highlighted that more than fifty thousand peacekeepers are currently deployed in various regions around the world to protect civilians, reduce violence, support political solutions, assist in organising elections, provide humanitarian aid, and clear mines.

He expressed his gratitude to all peacekeepers serving under the United Nations flag, describing them as representing hope and protection for communities affected by conflict.

He revealed that more than two million women and men have served in about 71 peacekeeping missions established by the United Nations on four continents around the world, noting that they have faced grave dangers and demonstrated the highest degrees of courage and initiative.

Guterres pledged that the United Nations will continue to support peacekeepers to enable them to fulfill their mission for security, dignity, and peace.

The Secretary-General awarded the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal posthumously to 68 peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including 59 who were killed during the past year. They belonged to 33 different countries, but were united in serving the cause of peace.

He also awarded the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage to the late Ukrainian Sergii Prykhodko, who served as a helicopter crew member in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and died during a high-risk air evacuation mission in March 2025 after volunteering to participate, as part of efforts aimed at reducing tension and preventing further violence.

The medal was also awarded to Sergeant Matías Reyes of Uruguay, who serves in the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in recognition of his bravery during confrontations in the city of Goma in January 2025, where he risked his life to rescue wounded soldiers and bring them to safety under heavy fire.

In the individual awards category, Major Abhilasha Barak of India received the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. The Secretary-General commended her work in Lebanon to promote the participation of women and girls in community programmes, build trust with local populations, and support efforts to protect civilians.

Inspector Stephanie Königs from Germany received the United Nations Police Officer of the Year Award in recognition of her work in South Sudan, where she contributed to securing access for United Nations teams to sensitive areas and providing support to vulnerable communities during periods of tension and crisis.