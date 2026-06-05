UN Envoy sees regional consensus as key to swift Middle East conflict resolution

NEW YORK, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jean Arnault, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Middle East Conflict and its Consequences, expressed optimism regarding the broad consensus that has begun to take shape in the region about the need for a swift and decisive end to the current conflict, and the importance of working to restore trust and cooperation that have been damaged by the war.

The Office of the Official Spokesperson for the United Nations stated that Jean Arnault views this regional rapprochement as an important opportunity to advance efforts to resolve the conflict and establish long-term stability in the region.

He pointed to the intensive consultations he has conducted with countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East, members of the Security Council, and a number of other member states, both inside and outside United Nations headquarters.

During these consultations, the Personal Envoy emphasised the United Nations Secretary-General’s call to de-escalate, consolidate the ceasefire, and reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement, warning of the devastating consequences of any return to hostilities.

Jean Arnault also affirmed the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating the United Nations’ support for mediation efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and reducing tensions.

The office stated that Jean Arnault is preparing to conduct a new round of consultations in the region and with a number of key international parties to continue supporting efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable settlement to the conflict.