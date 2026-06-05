MENA Golf Tour goes global with landmark US Qualifying School at World Golf Village

DUBAI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The MENA Golf Tour has today announced the launch of its first-ever US Qualifying School, to be staged at the acclaimed Slammer & Squire course at World Golf Village in Florida from 13th to 15th October, a landmark step in the Tour's global expansion and a clear signal of intent that the MENA Golf Tour is coming back stronger than ever for the 2026/27 season.

The move marks the most significant international development in the Tour's history. The MENA Golf Tour has used the period to accelerate its growth plans, with the US Q School laying the groundwork for a potential American swing of events in future seasons – putting the region, and the players who call it home, on the world stage.

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said, "The last few months have tested everyone involved with this Tour, but they have also confirmed exactly what the MENA Golf Tour is capable of. We are not just coming back – we are coming back bigger, bolder and more ambitious than at any point in our history. A US Qualifying School at a venue of World Golf Village's stature tells you everything about where this Tour is heading. It puts our region on the world stage, it opens our doors to a whole new pool of talent, and it creates the platform for an eventual US swing of MENA Golf Tour events. This is a genuinely exciting moment for golf in our part of the world."