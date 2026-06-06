AI-developed vaccine tested on humans shows limited results

LONDON, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge has revealed that a vaccine created entirely using artificial intelligence and tested on humans, in a first-of-its-kind trial, yielded only "limited" results in boosting patient immunity.

The study concluded that the vaccine, designed to combat a range of infectious diseases including COVID-19, failed to trigger a "significant increase in antibody response" among the approximately 30 individuals who received it.

Despite the disappointing clinical outcomes, the researchers highlighted a significant methodological milestone, noting that it is the first vaccine to be generated entirely using AI-based algorithms.

The vaccine's active component was engineered using algorithms based on the genetic data of several coronaviruses, a family responsible not only for COVID-19 but also for SARS and MERS.

The vaccine aimed to predict the future evolution of these highly mutable viruses, similar to the influenza virus, which would eliminate the need to periodically develop updated vaccine versions based on variants detected annually.

The study showed that the vaccine caused no serious side effects, paving the way for broader clinical trials.