Egypt recovers four rare antiquities from US

CAIRO, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt has recovered four rare antiquities from the United States, spanning various historical periods of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the repatriation is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to recover illegally smuggled antiquities to protect its cultural heritage and preserve its national identity.

The statement explained that among the most prominent recovered items is a granite statue head wearing a royal headdress, dating back to the 18th Dynasty of the New Kingdom.