Uzbekistan begins construction of first nuclear power plant costing $9.5 bn

TASHKENT, 6th June, 2026 (WAM)-- Construction work has begun on Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant, the Press Service of the Uzbek Presidency has announced.

The launch ceremony was held via video link, connecting the construction site in central Uzbekistan with St. Petersburg, Russia, where Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly issued the order to begin construction on the plant's first unit.

Mirziyoyev stated that the plant will contribute significantly to the country's electricity generation once it operates at full design capacity.

The Uzbek Presidential Press Service confirmed that the construction and operational preparations for the plant are being carried out in compliance with International Atomic Energy Agency standards.

Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, Director of the Agency for Atomic Energy (Uzatom), explained that the base cost of the project is estimated at approximately $9.5 billion.