Guinea president's coalition wins legislative majority

CONAKRY, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Political parties backing Guinea's President Mamady Doumbouya have won a majority in the West African country's legislative ​elections, the electoral authority said on Friday.

The final distribution of Guinea's 147 legislative seats was still being determined, but the pro-Doumbouya Generation for Modernity and Development (GMD) coalition was strongly ​outperforming rivals, according to provisional data. GMD and its ​allies had won at least 100 seats, the results ⁠showed.

Nationwide voter turnout was 52.87 percent for the legislative contests and 58.51 percent ​for communal elections, a vote for local government bodies, which ​were held simultaneously on Sunday.