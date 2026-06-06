Guinea president's coalition wins legislative majority

CONAKRY, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Political parties backing Guinea's President Mamady Doumbouya have won a majority in the West African country's legislative elections, the electoral authority said on Friday.
The final distribution of Guinea's 147 legislative seats was still being determined, but the pro-Doumbouya Generation for Modernity and Development (GMD) coalition was strongly outperforming rivals, according to provisional data. GMD and its allies had won at least 100 seats, the results showed.
Nationwide voter turnout was 52.87 percent for the legislative contests and 58.51 percent for communal elections, a vote for local government bodies, which were held simultaneously on Sunday.