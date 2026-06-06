Navies of Korea, Canada hold joint drill

SEOUL, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The navies of the Republic of Korea and Canada held a joint drill this week off the Canadian west coast, Seoul's military said Saturday.

The drill involved the 3,000-tonne ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine and the 3,100-tonne frigate Daejeon and Navy helicopters, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Korean military.

Canada's HMCS Corner Brook submarine and Ottawa frigate, as well as CH-148 shipborne helicopters, joined the drill, according to Seoul's military.

Korea's Navy said the two nations strengthened their joint operational capabilities through the naval exercises, which included anti-ship shooting and anti-submarine warfare.