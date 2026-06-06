Lesotho PM commends Dubai's economic model, explores trade ties

JOHANNESBURG, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, praised Dubai's economic model and its leading position on the global stage during a meeting with Dubai Chambers officials.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of Dubai Chambers' trade mission to South Africa in Johannesburg, discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two sides.

The talks were attended by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, and Mahash Saeed AlHameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The meeting was attended by several ministers from Lesotho, including Nthati Moorosi, Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation; Mohlomi Moleko, Minister of Natural Resources; Motlatsi Maqelepo, Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development; and Ntsime Jafeta, High Commissioner of Lesotho to South Africa.

Matekane reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening investment ties with Dubai. He highlighted the importance of drawing on Dubai’s extensive expertise in logistics, infrastructure, and the digital economy to advance investment cooperation between the two markets.

The Prime Minister also called for the organisation of a Dubai-Lesotho Business Forum as an ideal platform to showcase investment opportunities and create new channels for partnership and collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Lesotho, while praising Dubai’s economic model and its prominent position on the global stage.

“We are committed to expanding cooperation with the Kingdom of Lesotho and advancing efforts to enhance trade and investment exchange between the business communities in Dubai and Lesotho, with the goal of unlocking new opportunities for shared growth and prosperity," AlShamsi said.

He added, “We are working to strengthen connections between private sector companies in Dubai and Lesotho and exploring opportunities for cooperation across sectors of mutual interest. This will support the diversification of trade partnerships, open new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs, and enable the development of high-quality partnerships that contribute to increased trade and investment.”

The meeting aimed to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the South African market by connecting them with local partners and exploring new opportunities for growth across key sectors.