Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches AI Hackathon

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, has launched a specialised Artificial Intelligence Hackathon aimed at developing innovative technology solutions that enhance government service efficiency and accelerate procedures across the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors.

The initiative supports the UAE’s vision of building a more agile and proactive digital government and forms part of the ministry’s broader efforts to integrate and enable advanced technologies and AI across its operations.

The hackathon comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to leverage AI and open innovation in advancing government work systems by engaging programmers, developers, entrepreneurs, and young talent.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop practical solutions that address real-world challenges across the ministry’s sectors, contributing to improved quality of life and the sustainability of infrastructure and vital services across the UAE.

The hackathon will focus on developing innovative projects and technology prototypes within a competitive environment that brings together technical and knowledge expertise under the supervision of specialists and experts from both sides.

Awards and incentives will be allocated to winning projects and the most outstanding and practical ideas, supporting the development of implementable solutions that contribute to accelerating government digital transformation and enhancing institutional performance.

“The AI Hackathon represents a practical platform for translating the UAE’s vision of building a government ecosystem driven by innovation and advanced technology, by attracting talented minds capable of developing smart solutions that support the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors, while enhancing government service efficiency, quality of life, and future readiness," said Eng Fahad Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at MoEI.

He said the initiative also seeks to empower young talent to contribute to the development of innovative solutions that strengthen the UAE's position in digital transformation and innovation.

Fatima Foulathi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, stated, “42 Abu Dhabi believes in empowering a generation of talent capable of developing technology solutions with real and sustainable impact. This hackathon reflects a practical model of project-based learning and multidisciplinary collaboration, providing participants with the opportunity to transform ideas into applicable prototypes that address real-world challenges across the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors.”

She added that the initiative supports efforts to prepare a new generation of programmers and innovators capable of applying AI technologies across multiple sectors and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in adopting future-focused solutions.

The hackathon aligns with MoEI’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies and develop more efficient and proactive government services, further supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and global leadership in technology and digital innovation.