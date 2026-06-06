New cohort of diplomats takes oath before Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new cohort of diplomats took the legal oath before H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Salem bin Gafan Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs; Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Blooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services; Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs; and Saif Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, along with a number of department directors and ministry officials.

Following the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newly appointed 29 diplomats and wished them success and excellence in carrying out their future duties and responsibilities.

He expressed confidence in the young national talents who have recently joined the diplomatic corps, underscoring the important role they play in enhancing the UAE’s distinguished global reputation, strengthening its presence on the regional and international stages, and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner that supports stability and development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE addresses challenges with efficiency, confidence, and capability, transforming them into promising opportunities for further growth and prosperity. He highlighted the country's continued efforts to strengthen constructive cooperation and foster productive partnerships with brotherly and friendly nations in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to sustainable development and prosperity of societies.

For their part, the new diplomats expressed their pride in joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and affirmed their commitment to building on the UAE’s distinguished diplomatic legacy with dedication and sincerity.

They emphasised their determination to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by their new roles, enabling them to perform their duties with the highest levels of professionalism and contribute to advancing the UAE’s aspirations and future objectives, while promoting the nation’s message and enduring values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.