Israeli airstrike kills several Lebanese military personnel, including officer

BEIRUT, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Several Lebanese military personnel, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a military vehicle on the Khardali-Nabatieh road in south Lebanon, the Lebanese Army said in a statement on Saturday.

"A Lebanese Army officer holding the rank of brigadier general and his driver were killed in an airstrike that targeted his four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Khardali-Jarmaq (a municipality in Nabatieh) road," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency also reported a separate drone strike targeting the Al Khalla area in the town of Jouaya in Tyre district.

Israeli strikes have continued across parts of southern Lebanon since a ceasefire was first announced on 16th April and subsequently extended twice.