Gulf youth central to achieving national visions, GCC Secretary-General says

RIYADH, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said Gulf youth are a key driver of development and future growth across member states, marking Gulf Youth Day, observed annually on 6th June.

Albudaiwi said GCC leaders place strong emphasis on empowering young people through policies, initiatives and programmes aimed at developing skills, enhancing capabilities and preparing them to meet future challenges and opportunities.

He said the GCC General Secretariat continues to support joint youth initiatives by strengthening coordination among member states, promoting the exchange of expertise and organising programmes focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

Albudaiwi added that investing in youth remains essential to advancing sustainable development goals across the Gulf region.

He reaffirmed the General Secretariat's commitment to supporting Gulf youth, describing them as a vital national asset and a key contributor to building a prosperous future for GCC countries.