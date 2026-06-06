Bahrain intercepts Iranian missiles, condemns attacks on Kuwait

MANAMA, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain announced on Saturday that its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles, while strongly condemning Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait earlier in the day.

In a statement, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks in the strongest terms, describing them as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a serious breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry said the attacks violated UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned Iranian attacks against Gulf states and attempts to disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that security and stability cannot be achieved through missiles, drones or threats to international shipping, calling on Iran to immediately cease its attacks and commit to peaceful solutions.

The ministry also urged Iran to comply with relevant Security Council resolutions, cooperate in removing maritime mines, facilitate safe navigation and ensure the secure passage of civilian vessels through regional waters.

Bahrain reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing that defending its sovereignty, security and national interests remains a non-negotiable priority.

The ministry said Bahrain would take all legitimate measures necessary to safeguard its security and protect its citizens, expressing confidence in the support of its allies and partners.

Earlier on Saturday, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said that Kuwait's air defences had successfully intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks.