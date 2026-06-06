Kuwait strongly condemns, denounces repeated Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the repeated Iranian attacks, including the latest incident early Saturday, calling it a blatant act of aggression that disregards international calls to halt such actions and poses a direct threat to the lives of citizens and residents, as well as regional security and stability.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, as well as a clear breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

The ministry described the attacks as a dangerous escalation that risks pushing the region toward greater tension and instability at a time when the international community is making intensive efforts to halt hostilities and prevent further escalation.

The ministry stressed that such actions cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext, and reiterated that Kuwait reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat.