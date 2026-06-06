Abu Dhabi plans to generate 60% of electricity from clean, renewable sources by 2035

ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), affirmed that environmental sustainability has become a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development and a key driver in building more efficient, resilient and sustainable economies.

He said that addressing environmental challenges requires an integrated approach based on enhancing resource efficiency, adopting advanced solutions and technologies, and developing energy, water and infrastructure systems in ways that improve quality of life, preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

In a statement marking World Environment Day, Dr. Al Jarwan said that global climate challenges continue to intensify at an accelerating pace, underscoring the importance of building more resilient and sustainable energy and water systems as a cornerstone of long-term environmental and economic stability.

He added that Abu Dhabi manages its energy and water sectors through an integrated framework built on effective governance and strategic planning, ensuring reliable, efficient and sustainable services.

“Abu Dhabi continues its ambitious development journey across all sectors, increasing our responsibility to ensure the sustainability of essential services that support this growth, while fostering a culture of responsible resource consumption in line with sustainability principles,” he said.

Al Jarwan noted that the Department of Energy continues to develop policies and regulatory frameworks that enhance the efficiency and resilience of the water and energy sectors and support the transition towards more sustainable, efficient and future-ready systems.

He highlighted Abu Dhabi’s significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint, noting that total carbon dioxide emissions have declined by 42.5 million metric tonnes compared with 2016, the baseline year.

He added that the emirate is pursuing ambitious plans to reduce emissions intensity per megawatt-hour by 75 percent and increase electricity generation from clean and renewable energy sources to 60 percent by 2035, reflecting its commitment to a low-emissions economy that supports the UAE’s climate neutrality goals.

Al Jarwan said that Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy (DSM 2030) reflects the emirate’s commitment to resource efficiency and sustainability. The strategy aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 percent and water consumption by 32 percent by 2030, equivalent to savings of approximately 19 terawatt-hours of electricity and 485 million cubic metres of water.

He described these efforts as a comprehensive model of strategic planning that balances economic growth with natural resource conservation, supporting sustainable development and enhancing quality of life for present and future generations.

Al Jarwan emphasised the pivotal role of innovation in advancing sustainability, stressing that integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced digital capabilities contributes to greater system efficiency, improved operational resilience and more informed decision-making regarding critical infrastructure.

He explained that these technologies help ensure that Abu Dhabi’s energy and water systems can respond effectively to rapidly evolving environmental and economic conditions. Through integrated planning and performance-based implementation, the Department of Energy continues to support the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the nation’s sustainability priorities.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the water and energy sectors to ensure the continuity of essential services with high levels of efficiency and reliability, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more sustainable and resilient future for coming generations.

Al Jarwan reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to developing a more efficient, sustainable and resilient energy and water system based on innovation and advanced technologies that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and protecting natural resources, while supporting the UAE’s sustainable development goals and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness for future global challenges.

For his part, Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said that the UAE continues to play a leading role in supporting international efforts related to climate change and sustainable development, driven by a firm commitment to advancing solutions that contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future.

He noted that, as the impacts of climate change continue to intensify globally, there is a growing need to strengthen international coordination and collective efforts to reduce emissions. Achieving the global target of limiting temperature increases to 1.5°C requires effective cooperation among governments, industry and communities to advance energy efficiency, enhance water security and reduce emissions.

Abdulaziz Mohamed Alhammadi, Director-General for Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, said that the UAE is moving steadily towards leading a rapid global energy transition that is among the most ambitious and advanced in the region.

He noted that diversifying the energy mix through investment in peaceful nuclear energy and renewable energy, alongside the expansion of solar power projects in Abu Dhabi, strengthens energy security, reduces emissions and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in sustainability and low-carbon growth.