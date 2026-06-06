Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys 3 missiles, several drones

MANAMA, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that the air defence systems succeeded in intercepting and destroying three missiles and several drones from Iran.

The General Command said in a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its criminal attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.