DCD Abu Dhabi to announce winners of first cycle of Damj Award in mid-June

ABU DHABI, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) will announce the winners of the first cycle of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion – Damj in mid-June.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the award celebrates leading institutional efforts that contribute to embedding a culture of inclusion, promoting equal opportunities, and creating more inclusive and empowering environments for People of Determination across various sectors.

The Damj Award is an extension of Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an inclusive and sustainable society and is aligned with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which provides an integrated framework to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families.

The strategy covers key pillars that touch different aspects of life, including inclusive services such as health, education, tourism and recreation, transport and mobility, and third-sector services, in addition to inclusive employment and accessibility, thereby enhancing quality of life and enabling active participation.

The first cycle of the award witnessed strong participation from government entities, private sector organisations, and third-sector institutions, receiving 372 submissions from various sectors. This reflects the growing commitment to the principles of inclusion and the increasing efforts to develop more inclusive and sustainable services, environments, and practices for People of Determination.

Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Care Sector at the Department of Community Development, said that the award serves as a strategic platform to encourage entities and institutions to adopt inclusive and sustainable policies and practices that transform inclusion from an institutional commitment into a tangible impact on the lives of People of Determination and their families.

She added that this stems from the Department’s belief in the importance of People of Determination in society, and the vital role they play in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in empowering People of Determination and ensuring their full and effective participation in society.

Al Hyas added, “The broad participation from various sectors reflects a growing belief that the inclusion of People of Determination is no longer an optional approach, but a fundamental pillar in building a more cohesive and sustainable society. The announcement of the winners of the first cycle of the award represents an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable ecosystem, founded on partnership across sectors and encouraging entities to adopt more inclusive policies and practices that ensure equal opportunities, promote independence, and support the active participation of People of Determination in all aspects of life.”