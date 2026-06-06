IUCC 2026 opens in Dubai with focus on AI, advanced urology care

DUBAI, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium (IUCC 2026), one of the region’s leading specialised medical gatherings, opened today at Conrad Dubai Hotel, bringing together more than 600 physicians, specialists, researchers and healthcare professionals from over 14 countries.

Held on 6th and 7th June under the theme, “Transcending Therapies, Driving Technologies,” the forum features more than 76 international speakers and over 29 participating companies and supporting organisations.

The event continues to strengthen its position as a multidisciplinary platform dedicated to scientific exchange, clinical collaboration, complex medical decision-making and innovation in urological care.

This year’s edition highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies in urological surgery and related medical specialties, while exploring the future of data-driven healthcare and technology-enabled patient care.

The forum serves as a platform to discuss developments in uro-oncology, kidney diseases, men’s health and multidisciplinary urological care, while supporting scientific collaboration and professional exchange aimed at strengthening clinical practice in line with international standards.

The programme includes specialised workshops offering practical learning and hands-on experience. Topics include urinary incontinence, bladder cancer management, penile prosthesis surgery, percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), laparoscopic suturing and knot-tying, and advanced endourological procedures.

Scientific discussions focus on debates and controversies in urology, men’s health, female urological surgery, family medicine, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), minimally invasive surgical therapies (MIST), emerging treatments and advanced medical technologies.

Dr. Yasser Farahat, IUCC Co-Chair, Vice President of the Société Internationale d'Urologie (SIU), Immediate Past President of the Urological Association of Asia (UAA), and Executive Director of the Arab Association of Urology (AAU) UAE, said the forum has become a global platform bringing together leading specialists to exchange expertise and discuss the latest developments in urological surgery.

He noted that this year’s edition focuses on integrating scientific innovation with clinical practice while addressing future challenges facing the specialty.

Dr. Farahat added that modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and digital data analysis, are playing an increasingly important role in improving treatment accuracy, enhancing clinical outcomes and supporting innovation in future healthcare solutions.

The programme includes seven scientific sessions, more than nine practical workshops, over 25 scientific poster presentations and 14 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points accredited by Dubai Health Authority. Participants are also being introduced to AI-supported educational tools, virtual and augmented reality applications, and live demonstrations of the latest urological technologies.

Ambassador AbdulSalam AlMadani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, said the consortium represents an advanced scientific platform that contributes to reshaping global dialogue in urological surgery through multidisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based decision-making.

He stressed the importance of bringing together physicians, researchers and decision-makers to explore innovative solutions capable of addressing increasingly complex clinical challenges while improving healthcare outcomes.

AlMadani added that the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to medical innovation and scientific research while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for major international healthcare conferences.

The Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Arab Association of Urology and the Arab School of Urology (ASU).

The event is supported by several regional and international scientific societies, including the Société Internationale d'Urologie (SIU), the Middle East Society for Sexual Medicine (MESSM), the Pan Arab Continence Society (PACS), the Saudi Urological Association (SUA), the Singapore Urological Association and the Taiwan Urological Association.

Dubai Business Events serves as the official destination partner, reflecting Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for specialised medical congresses, healthcare innovation and international knowledge exchange.