UAE strongly condemns terrorist missile, drone attacks by Iran on Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.