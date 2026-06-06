Kuwait military intercepts 7 ballistic missiles over Kuwaiti airspace

KUWAIT, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's armed forces detected and intercepted seven hostile ballistic missiles inside Kuwaiti airspace on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement issued by the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army and carried by Kuwait News Agency, the Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said the missiles were intercepted over several residential areas, resulting in the fall of debris, causing material damage.

He affirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties with efficiency and professionalism under a state of constant readiness and preparedness, reinforcing national security and safeguarding the safety of citizens and residents.