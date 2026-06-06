GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns continued Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

RIYADH, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced on Saturday the continued hostile Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a press statement, Albudaiwi said that the Iranian regime’s continued malicious acts targeting infrastructure and civilian facilities demonstrate its intent to undermine security and stability in the region and derail peace efforts.

He reiterated that these treacherous Iranian hostile acts constitute a serious and irresponsible escalation, a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

He stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the GCC states, affirming that the GCC countries stand united and steadfast alongside both nations and fully support all measures they take to safeguard their security, protect their sovereignty and preserve the safety of their territories.