Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Spring 2026 graduation

SHARJAH, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the graduation ceremony for the Spring 2026 class at the University City Hall on Saturday.

The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 737 students graduating from the university’s Colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences, marking a significant milestone for the institution's medical cohort.

Following the rendition of the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran, Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered an inspiring address emphasising that medicine and health sciences extend far beyond academic disciplines; they represent a vital humanitarian mission dedicated to alleviating suffering and preserving human life. In his remarks, he drew inspiration from the historical legacy of the pioneering Muslim scholar Abu Qasim Al Zahrawi, who devoted his profound knowledge to the service of humanity.

Dr Ajami concluded by highlighting that true progress in the medical and health sectors relies not only on scientific knowledge, but also on human awareness and the capacity to translate that science into a meaningful, positive impact on people’s lives.

He explained that the establishment of the medical colleges complex at the University of Sharjah directly reflects the vision of the university’s founder, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who emphasised the critical importance of preparing highly qualified medical and healthcare professionals within the emirate to serve both the local community and the wider region. He noted that this foundational vision continues to be strongly supported and further developed by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

He added that today’s graduates represent the true, tangible outcome of this academic and humanitarian project, and they will carry its vital mission forward into the future.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah highlighted the university’s advanced global academic standing, noting that its Dentistry programme ranks among the top 150 universities worldwide, while Pharmacy and Pharmacology is ranked among the top 200 globally according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

He stressed that these achievements reflect the high quality of education and training provided to students, and place a responsibility on graduates to uphold this prestigious standing through professional competence and ethical excellence in their future careers.

Dr Ajami emphasised that the modern healthcare concept is built on the integration of multiple health disciplines, noting that effective healthcare is not limited to physicians alone, but relies on a comprehensive system that includes nursing, medical laboratories, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, nutrition, environmental health, and health administration.

He further stressed that each of these fields plays a vital role in improving quality of life and promoting the health of individuals and communities, in line with the university’s vision of preparing qualified professionals capable of making a positive and lasting impact.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to the graduates’ families for their unwavering support throughout their studies. He also commended the efforts of the academic and administrative staff in the health and medical colleges.

He urged graduates to uphold professional and humanitarian values, pursue continuous learning and development, and remain compassionate and humble in their work. He affirmed that true success in healthcare is measured by the positive impact on people’s lives and the ability to serve humanity.

Graduate Aryam Khamis Al Naqbi delivered the valedictory address on behalf of the medical colleges, expressing her and her fellow graduates’ immense joy at reaching this major milestone after years of hard work and perseverance.

She noted that while the academic journey was challenging, it was worth every effort and sacrifice. Al Naqbi added that the graduates had not only gained vital scientific knowledge but had also developed their personalities and strengthened their professional and humanitarian values, leaving the university with knowledge as a sacred trust and humanity as their ultimate goal and mission.

Al Naqbi expressed her gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of the University of Sharjah, for his visionary support that has made Sharjah a beacon of knowledge and culture.

She also commended the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and his continued commitment to providing a distinguished academic environment that invests in future generations and actively shapes the future.

Concluding her speech, Al Naqbi praised the vital role of the University of Sharjah and its medical colleges in preparing and qualifying students both academically and practically. She emphasised that the university is far more than an educational institution, as it fundamentally helps build character, broaden horizons, and instill lasting values of responsibility, diligence, and ambition.

Graduate Aryam Al Naqbi also expressed a message of thanks and gratitude to the graduates’ parents for their support and encouragement throughout the years of study. She affirmed that their children’s success is the result of family sacrifices and their belief in their abilities.

She reflected on her time with her classmates, recalling the challenges, pressures, and achievements they experienced together during their studies. She urged graduates to continue striving for excellence beyond graduation, and to use the knowledge they have gained in service of their nation, community, and humanity.

Al Naqbi concluded her speech by emphasising that true success is not measured solely by one's achievements, but also by the positive impact one leaves on the lives of others. She prayed for God's blessings upon everyone and for the continued security and prosperity of the UAE.

For his part, graduate Ahmed Faisal Al Hammadi delivered the address on behalf of the Colleges of Health Sciences, expressing the graduates’ deep joy on this occasion, which crowns years of hard work, diligence, and perseverance.

He affirmed that graduation marks the beginning of a new phase of giving and responsibility, rather than the end of their academic journey. He noted that the graduates now carry forward the fruits of years of dedicated effort, along with a shared determination to serve their nation and community while making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Al Hammadi extended his deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support of the pursuit of knowledge and for his contributions to establishing Sharjah as a premier centre of culture and education.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President of the University of Sharjah, praising his active role in supporting students and providing an academic environment highly conducive to creativity and excellence. Furthermore, he commended the university's continuous efforts in preparing future generations to be both scientifically and professionally qualified to serve the community.

Al Hammadi highlighted that studying at the College of Health Sciences was not limited to acquiring specialised knowledge and skills, but also helped instill human and professional values, making healthcare a noble mission before it is a career path.

He expressed his appreciation to the academic and administrative staff for their significant role in guiding and supporting students throughout their years of study, and in preparing them to face future challenges with confidence and competence.

Al Hammadi expressed his profound gratitude to the graduates’ families for their unwavering support and sacrifices, which played a key role in achieving this milestone. He stressed that the graduates’ success is a direct result of their families' patience and continuous encouragement.

He urged his fellow graduates to uphold professional and humanitarian values in their future careers, to recognise the great responsibility they carry, and to work diligently in serving patients and the community. In doing so, he noted, they will truly reflect the mission of the healthcare professions and their vital role in improving human health and quality of life.

After the speeches, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented the graduates with their diplomas, congratulating them on their outstanding achievement and excellence. He wished them continued success and fulfillment in their future professional lives and in serving their nation.

During the ceremony, the graduates also took their professional oath in the medical and healthcare fields before H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, pledging to perform their medical and healthcare duties with the utmost dedication and sincerity.

The Spring 2026 cohort yielded a total of 737 bachelor's degree graduates across the University of Sharjah's medical and health sciences colleges. This graduating class comprised 374 graduates from the College of Health Sciences, 155 from the College of Medicine, 107 from the College of Pharmacy, and 101 from the College of Dentistry.