Largest edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026 kicks off

ABU DHABI, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS), the Middle East and North Africa region’s largest indoor sporting event, has officially opened at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Running from 6th June to 23rd August 2026, this edition serves as a premier platform for indoor sports, wellness, and community engagement throughout the summer months.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC, ADSS 2026 returns with an enhanced sports offering and expanded facilities, increasing its size by 26% to cover approximately 48,000 square meters.

The 2026 edition will feature 29 sporting activities, including 10 new sports debuting for the first time, spread across over 70 fields, courts, and pitches, a 27% increase compared to the previous edition.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed, “Abu Dhabi Summer Sports embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of making sport a way of life for all members of the community, and reflects the ongoing commitment to developing the sports sector and enhancing community participation in various sports activities, stemming from the importance of sport in improving quality of life and building a healthier, happier, and more productive society.”

Al Awani added that Abu Dhabi Summer Sports continues to strengthen its position as the most prominent community sports event in the region, leveraging Abu Dhabi's advanced sports infrastructure and world-class facilities, which has contributed to attracting increasing numbers of participants annually and providing a comprehensive sports experience that meets the aspirations of all segments of the community and encourages them to practice sports throughout the year.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The significant growth of ADSS reflects our commitment to bringing people together through sports and community events. The events continue to grow year after year, with more visitors, an increasing range of sports on offer, and expanded facilities. We are proud to provide a platform that encourages active lifestyles and strengthens community spirit in Abu Dhabi. Each edition inspires greater participation and showcases the city’s ability to host and organise world-class events that cater to people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, Acting Director, People, National Identity & Business Support, ADNOC, said, “Sport has the power to inspire, unite and improve wellbeing, which is why ADNOC is proud to support Abu Dhabi Summer Sports and the positive impact it creates. This event provides opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, connect with others and embrace healthier lifestyles. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all participants as we continue to champion initiatives that strengthen our communities.”

ADSS 2026 is designed to provide the Abu Dhabi community with a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned environment to stay active during the summer months, operating daily from 06:00 to 01:00.

This year’s edition features a lineup of returning favourites such as football, basketball, padel, running, badminton, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, action cricket, chess, functional fitness, and an obstacle course. Joining these classics are a variety of new offerings, including a bouldering wall, Ninja Warrior activities, MyWhoosh Virtual Cycling, Golf simulators, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, handball, pickleball, beach volleyball and more.

Over 365 major events and activities will take place throughout ADSS 2026, including Core X Obstacle, Tactical Games, the Special Olympics UAE National Games and many more. Along with these major activities taking place, dedicated themed days will offer a unique community gathering, including Emirati Women's Day, International Chess Day, and Emirati Seniors Day, further expanding the programme's inclusivity.

Throughout ADSS 2026, the Department of Community Development (DCD) will offer targeted programmes aligned with social priorities, inclusion, and community wellbeing. DCD's contribution includes educational workshops on child protection and inclusion in sport, community activations delivered through Nabdh Community Hub Partners, Degayeg wellness festivals and Run With Us activations to engage the community of Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi will present the new Community Zone, a dedicated Emirati family space celebrating cultural heritage for schools and families. Activities include traditional games tournaments from ages four and over, crafts workshops, Bait Al Gahwa workshops, falconry displays, and educational workshops for children of all ages and families.

Also new to this edition, ADSS Talks will offer a series of expert-led discussions on health, sports nutrition, sports medicine, and social wellness, offering participants practical knowledge and insights.

Registration for bookings is open through the ADSS official website or mobile app. For more information on what is available, please visit www.adsummersports.ae.