Baniyas continues to lead after second day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 4

ABU DHABI, 6th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 4 of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) continued today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with competitions in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories.

The event attracted strong participation from clubs and academies across the UAE, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club maintaining its lead in the overall standings. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club sits in second place, while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club is third.

The championship continues to serve as a key platform for developing young talent and preparing future champions. It showcases the strength of the UAE’s jiu-jitsu development system by providing young athletes with regular opportunities to compete and measure their progress throughout the season. It also showcases the UAE’s high standards in sports event organisation and refereeing, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu.

The competitions were attended by Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Member of the Federation; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, alongside federation officials, representatives of clubs and academies, partners, and a large number of family members supporting the athletes from the stands.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said, “The Under-14 and Under-16 categories provide a clear indication of the future of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. The performances we see from athletes at this stage reflect the quality of work being carried out by clubs and academies to identify and develop talent through structured and sustainable training programmes.

“The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship does more than provide opportunities to compete. It also helps build character by promoting values such as discipline, respect, and sportsmanship. These values are an important part of the championship’s mission and its contribution to developing future generations.

“The strong family attendance adds another important dimension to the event. Young athletes benefit greatly from a supportive environment, whether during training at their clubs or while competing at events. The presence of families in the stands reflects the strong partnership between the Federation, clubs, and parents in supporting athlete development.”

Matheus Souza, father of Maria Clara Souza, who won gold in the under-14 57 kg division, said, "Maria has been practising jiu-jitsu for two years, and this was her third appearance in the championship. After previously winning silver and bronze medals, she was able to secure her first gold medal today.

“As a jiu-jitsu athlete myself, I believe this championship provides an important experience for young athletes. It helps them build confidence, gain experience in a competitive environment, and learn how to handle official competitions. This achievement will motivate her to continue training and prepare even harder for the upcoming rounds.”

Round 4 concludes tomorrow with competitions in the Under-12 and Kids divisions. Strong participation and family support are expected to continue alongside the Supporting Family Award initiative launched by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation as part of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, recognising the important role families play in supporting athletes throughout their sporting journeys.