FAO Food Price Index broadly stable in May

ROME, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The benchmark measure for world food commodity prices remained broadly stable in May, as declines in vegetable oil quotations offset increases in those for cereals and sugar, according to new data released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 130.8 points in May 2026, down 0.2% from its revised April level and 2.9% higher than its year-earlier level.

"While global food commodity markets have remained broadly resilient, rising cereal prices underscore vulnerability to weather-related risks and disruptions in energy and input markets. Continued uncertainty affecting key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, could reduce fertilizer use and place additional pressure on food prices, highlighting the need for coordinated international action,” said Boubaker Ben-Belhassen, Director of FAO’s Markets and Trade division.

The FAO Cereal Price Index increased by 2.6% from April and was nearly 5.0% higher than a year ago, reflecting higher prices across all major cereals amid higher fuel and fertilizer costs globally and weather-related pressures. World wheat prices rose 3.4% on the month – and 7.8% from their year-earlier level - supported by smaller expected harvests in major exporters, including the United States of America, where winter wheat crop conditions are among the least favourable in decades. U.S. Hard Red Winter wheat prices in May 2026 were 28% higher than in May 2025. Maize prices rose 1.9% – 3.9% annualized - on the back of stronger import demand in key markets, tighter availability in Brazil and the United States and firmer energy prices that boosted ethanol-related demand. The FAO All-Rice Price Index increased by 2.7% from the previous month as weather concerns and higher crude oil and derived product prices underpinned quotations in some leading Asian exporting countries.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index, by contrast, declined by 4.6% from April, its first monthly decline in 2026. International palm oil prices declined due to expectations of weaker global import demand and uncertainty in crude oil markets, while world soyoil price trends were mixed, with seasonal increases in exportable supplies pulling prices down in South America even as firm biofuel demand supported values in North America. Rapeseed and sunflower oil prices rose on tight supply conditions.

The FAO Meat Price Index inched up 0.1%. World bovine meat prices rose on the back of robust import demand, particularly from China and the United States of America, while pig meat prices declined, mainly due to lower prices in the European Union amid abundant supplies and subdued import demand.

The FAO Dairy Price Index declined by 0.5% from the previous month, led down by international butter prices. Cheese prices were mostly stable while skim milk powder prices increased. Whole milk powder prices showed mixed developments.

The FAO Sugar Price Index rose by 7.5% in May, pushed up by data indicating a lower share of Brazil’s sugarcane output being allocated to sugar production, raising expectations of greater diversion to ethanol, as well as concerns that El Niño conditions could adversely affect production in India and Thailand in the year ahead.