EPAA launches 'Sustainable Sea' Initiative to promote marine conservation

SHARJAH, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah organised the “Sustainable Sea” initiative as part of its World Environment Day activities, aiming to highlight the importance of protecting marine ecosystems, raise community awareness about the dangers of marine pollution and plastic waste, and promote a culture of environmental responsibility and volunteerism in safeguarding natural resources.

The initiative combined hands-on environmental action with awareness activities, featuring a seabed clean-up diving campaign involving divers and volunteers. The campaign was launched from Khor Al Khan Marina with the objective of removing marine debris and reducing the impact of pollution on marine life and coral reefs, thereby contributing to ecological balance and the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

The initiative was supported by several collaborating entities, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, BEEAH Group, the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Municipality, and Majlan Marine Sports Centre, reflecting the importance of institutional partnerships in supporting environmental initiatives and advancing sustainability goals.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, affirmed that the marine environment is one of the most important natural resources requiring collective efforts to protect and preserve, given its rich biodiversity and vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

She said: "The Sustainable Sea initiative reflects EPAA’s ongoing commitment to raising environmental awareness and encouraging community participation in marine conservation. We firmly believe that protecting natural resources is a shared responsibility that requires the collaboration of both institutions and individuals. Such initiatives also play an important role in promoting positive environmental behaviour and encouraging different segments of society to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives."

She added: "Plastic pollution remains one of the most significant challenges facing marine ecosystems worldwide due to the harm it causes to marine organisms and their natural habitats. Through awareness and field-based initiatives such as this, we seek to mitigate these risks and strengthen environmental stewardship among present and future generations."

The initiative also included a guided tour of the Sharjah Aquarium, along with a number of specialised awareness stations addressing marine pollution, the risks associated with excessive plastic consumption, and its impact on marine organisms and sea turtles. Visitors were also introduced to environmentally friendly alternatives that encourage more sustainable consumption habits.

The event featured an educational lecture delivered by a specialist researcher on sea turtles and the impact of plastic pollution on their survival. The session highlighted the key challenges facing these species, the importance of preserving their natural habitats, and their role in sustaining healthy marine ecosystems.

At the conclusion of the initiative, EPAA honoured the participating entities in recognition of their contributions to the success of the event, reaffirming its commitment to continuing programmes and initiatives that support marine conservation and strengthen a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility across the community.

The “Sustainable Sea” initiative contributes to national efforts aimed at protecting marine environments and preserving biodiversity by combining environmental awareness, volunteer engagement, and practical field activities focused on removing marine waste and encouraging sustainable behaviours among community members.